Good boy, Dino! Some dinosaurs actually wagged their tails

You know how Dino (species still unknown) would wag his tail whenever Fred Flintstone arrived home with an enormous bone? It isn’t all prehistoric fiction.

So maybe Dino was more of a dog that looked like a dinosaur rather than an actual dinosaur, but many of his actual dino relatives are now thought to have needed to wag their tails as an assist to walking and running. That was how they supposedly kept their balance and prevented falling over. Though lighter, swifter theropods like Coelophysis and Velociraptor are thought to have used their tails to their advantage; so did larger monsters like T. rex.

Whether T. rex could even run is an entirely different debate — but it would have wagged its tail if it could. Zoologist Peter Bishop of Harvard University busted the myth that the tails of theropods only provided static rather than dynamic support. He and his team ran simulations comparing how the extant tinamou (a bird whose body plan is close) runs to how theropods would have moved. They recently published their findings in Science Advances.

“The dinosaurs that we suspect wagged their tails are pretty much all bipedal dinosaurs with a long tail,” Bishop tells SYFY WIRE. “Such a body plan was present in the earliest dinosaurs and their immediate ancestors, so the evolution of 'tail wagging' is probably tied to the evolution of a bipedal stance.”

Going from quadrupedal to bipedal required something extra to stay on two feet. Those dinosaurs that evolved to be bipedal are believed to have started wagging their tails as a direct consequence of walking and running, which allowed them to better chase prey or make an escape. Whether all bipedal dinosaurs were faster than quadrupedal species is still debated. Speed and efficiency are thought to be reasons for the evolution of bipedality, along with giving forelimbs the freedom to grab onto food or something else. Cue the T. rex arm memes.

Since birds are direct descendants of carnivorous dinosaurs, and you can’t deny the resemblance in some of them, they are often the best existing creature to make a comparison to. Even birds that prefer nuts and berries to raw flesh share morphological features with their vicious ancestors. Many have three-toed feet, with which they tend to walk on tiptoe, and exhibit a pronograde posture, meaning their spines are positioned (sort of) horizontally. Their knee and ankle joints also bear a striking resemblance to huge beasts that are now extinct.

“Tinamous belong to a primitive (early-diverging) group of birds called palaeognaths,” Bishop says. “Studying a palaeognath allowed us to get closer to what is representative of the ancestral condition for birds as a whole, rather than focusing on a more specialized or derived species.”

Paleognaths include ostriches and emus. The “ancestral condition” refers to features of the earliest common ancestor of a group that changed little over long periods of time, and likewise, the ancestral condition for theropods was bipedal. Another advantage of creating simulations that compare tinamous to dinosaurs like Coelophysis is their small size. This gave the research team, which had conducted a previous experiment with a setup made for small animals, precise experimental data. That experiment’s data was used for the more recent simulations.

But what about T. rex, which was anything but small? Bishop believes it was able to walk, though whether it could run is questionable. This behemoth may have not had the muscle and bone strength to support a body that blew up in size and could get as heavy as 8 tons, which is yet another reason that the smaller tinamou was able to provide better data than the much larger ostrich or emu. Surprisingly, smaller animals have more strength. Future simulations will take the running ability of larger species like T. rex into account before making comparisons.

What will always be a lingering question is if the theropod body plan would have persisted if that fatal asteroid hadn’t sucker-punched Earth some 65 million years ago. Bishop thinks it is possible, because theropods had already been thriving for 150 million years before they went extinct, and made up almost half of non-avian dinosaurs. They had even survived an earlier mass extinction that took out other dinosaur species.

“The theropod body plan was highly successful,” he says. “If not for that fateful day 65 million years ago, we probably would still have theropods alive today (and, likely, we primates would not be around to marvel at them).”