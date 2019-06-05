Someone *has* come along. 12 Days of X-Men Day 10: Logan (2017)

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about Logan. It's arguably not only the best film in the X-Men series, it's one of the best films ever made, period. A sad, soaring, sweeping tragedy of mythic proportions that still sends a message of hope for the future and an incredibly satisfying swan song for Mr. Hugh Jackman.

Good night, sweet bub. We love you.

