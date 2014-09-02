Latest Stories

Someone took all of Tom Hiddleston's Marvel appearances and made Loki: The Movie

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Sep 2, 2014

It doesn’t sound like we’ll be getting a real-life Loki movie anytime soon, so one ambitious fan took matters into their own hands.

Dubbed Loki: Brother of Thor, the “film” is basically a boatload of the Tom Hiddleston’s Loki footage spliced together from Thor, The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World — including bits from deleted scenes and featurette clips.

Not surprisingly, it’s a little choppy, but the creator does a creditable job of telling Loki’s full arc through all the films. But more than anything, it shines a spotlight on the sheer awesomeness that is Tom Hiddleston. He’s been one of the brightest spots of the Marvel universe, and laying out all his footage in one place makes that even more obvious. 

Check out the full synopsis below: 

My goal was to chronicle the character development of Loki into a single narrative. You'll notice I took out a lot fluff and even some beloved fight scenes, only because I was trying to focus the film on Loki and his relationships. I also inserted all of the relevant deleted scenes (you'll notice that they haven't been fully rendered and mixed), several of which add great depth to his story and family dynamics. A big challenge was bridging the end of Thor and the beginning of The Avengers, explaining Loki's exile and involvement with the Tesseract *before* he portals to earth. I created a montage to kinda show all that, even pulling a clip from Guardians of the Galaxy.

There are a few creative liberties I took with my edits that change intent/plot. Noticeably absent are Thor's and Iron Man's character arcs. My goal wasn't to sully these films and their characters, but rather offer a different interpretation that celebrates Loki....so no offense intended.

The opening scene of my edit is a flash forward to a contemplative, imprisoned Loki, spliced with footage from Tom Hiddleston's screen test when he auditioned for Thor's character, aptly capturing Loki's jealousy (the duality between them is really the meat of this film, hence the title Loki: Brother of Thor). Then there's a bit of a scary awakening from the character that *probably* haunts Loki's dreams.

Check out the full, 2-hour-plus film below and let us know what you think:

(Via io9)

Tag: Tom Hiddleston
Tag: loki
Tag: Thor
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: Marvel

