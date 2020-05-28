That was fast! Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel already in the works

Sega’s little blue ball of speed is heading back to the big screen for a souped-up encore. Following closely on the success of February’s big-screen premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog, a Sonic sequel is reportedly already in the works.

Per Variety, Sonic’s return to theaters will again be directed by Jeff Fowler, who famously placated angsty video game fans by re-crafting the look of Sonic’s character for the first film to bring the gaming icon more in line with fan expectations. It paid off, too: In his final form, Sonic went on to gross more than $300 million at the global box office.

Fowler told SYFY WIRE last month that he’s already entertained ideas about how to bring Tails (aka Miles “Tails” Prower), Sonic’s bestie, into the picture if the franchise keeps rolling along. “[T]he idea that we made this whole movie, and we didn't have a single scene of Sonic and Tails together. It's incredible,” said Fowler, “but it also is so exciting [for a sequel].”

There’s no early word on casting for the sequel, though Variety reports that writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller will again be back to pen the second film’s script. The first Sonic featured Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, with Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden as Green Hills sheriff Tom Wachowski.

Also reportedly back as an executive producer is Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller, who again is teaming with Hajime Satomi and Haruki Satomi to executive produce the sequel for Paramount. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara are reportedly on board as producers. So far, we don't know when the sequel might speed onto big screens, so keep collecting those rings while we keep an eye out for updates.