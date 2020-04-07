WIRE Buzz: Sonic Easter eggs; No Time to Die intel; CBS revives Sunday Night at the Movies

Sonic the Hedgehog caused a smash at the box office while it was able to stay in there, but now that the film has had an accelerated home release, it’s allowed fans an early inside look at all the fun references and Easter eggs stuffed into the video game adaptation. Of course the blue blur’s first big screen foray was going to be packed tighter than Dr. Robotnik in his mech with Sega secrets from the video games and beyond.

Now Sonic’s gathered up its biggest Easter eggs from Ben Schwartz’ Sonic and Jim Carrey’s Robotnik in a video compilation in preparation for, well, Easter. Check it out:

Video of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG | Easter Eggs

The original Sonic game gets plenty of namedrops, with the OG levels and logos dropped in throughout the film — but there are also deeper cuts, like the drawn designs of the Chaos emeralds on Sonic’s cinematic map of safe back-up worlds.

Sonic the Hedgehog is available on Digital now and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and on May 19.

Next, James Bond may have No Time to Die, but after the 25th 007 film was delayed 007 months, fans of the super-spy series have nothing but time to mull over what the plot could be. Now, thanks to a new profile of the creatives behind the project, there are a few new details to help tie shake — not stir — the trailer ingredients into a delicious story cocktail.

According to the latest issue of American Cinematographer, not only will ex-SPECTRE boss Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) have a chat with Bond, the evil organization will also get one of its soirées crashed.

“One notable crane shot featured in a scene where Bond, showing up at a SPECTRE party in a dark ballroom, is revealed by a spotlight to be surrounded by unfriendly figures,” reads the story. “The first portion of the scene was covered on Steadicam and dolly as Bond moves about, and then a high-angle setup revealed the sea of opposition he faces.”

Not only is SPECTRE still around, it’s strong enough to have a whole packed get-together of villainy. Maybe Rami Malek’s mysterious baddie Safin has taken over? Daniel Craig’s 007 was already exhausted — how much more SPECTRE can he deal with? Apparently a lot, since there’s going to be a “gigantic underground set” that has shades of Blofeld’s volcanic hideout in You Only Live Twice. What does it all mean? Either SPECTRE is a massive part of the film, or the movie is simply dropping a ton of references to Bond’s legacy.

No Time to Die ends Craig’s Bond run on Nov. 25.

Finally, as moviegoers are stuck inside with their TVs and streaming devices, companies around the industry are looking for ways to provide films to a quarantined population. The solution CBS came up with? Air some classic films in a reboot of its CBS Sunday Night at the Movies screening series.

Vulture reports that the network will be running an iconic film for five Sundays in a row, starting on May 3. And some are even genre films! Indiana Jones bookends the event, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark and ending with a May 31 screening of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. In between are Forrest Gump (May 10), Mission: Impossible (May 17), and Titanic (May 24) — which may not be Indiana Jones, but certainly aren't slouches.

“It’s a five-week programming event with epic films, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love … and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, CBS’s executive VP of program planning and scheduling.

This throwback scheduling has also been seen on SYFY, which recently announced Battlestar Galactica and Xena marathons.