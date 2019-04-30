The fast and the furry! Jim Carrey’s Robotnik hunts Sonic the Hedgehog in first trailer

Where's your Leg Day god now?!

Everyone's favorite Blue Blur makes the jump to live-action in the first trailer for Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog. Of course, no hedgehog on this planet runs as fast as the iconic Sega character, so the titular hero is being brought to life via CGI and the voice of Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz.

Directed by animation vet, Jeff Fowler (Where the Wild Things Are), the movie finds Sonic teaming up with human police officer, Tom Wachowski (Westworld's James Marsden), to bring down Dr. Robotnik/Eggman (a promisingly gonzo Jim Carrey). As you'll see in the trailer, Eggman starts off clean-cut, but finishes up with his trademark bald head, opaque glasses/goggles, and zig-zagging mustache.

Check out the first trailer below:

Video of Sonic The Hedgehog (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Judging by the footage above, our titular protagonist may or may not be of this world; is he perhaps an alien from beyond this solar system? In any case, the energy surges caused by his little bouts of running are something the U.S. government has never seen before. To help them better understand the situation, they bring in Robotnik, who is as arrogant as he is hell-bent on capturing Sonic and using his super-charged quills for world domination.

Moreover, the trailer shows that Sonic isn't just really fast in the vein of X-Men's Quicksilver. He also has special golden rings (a nice nod to the video games) that create inter-dimensional portals. To top things off, the tagline of "Every hero has a genesis" is a fun meta reference to the fact that the entire Sonic franchise kicked off on the Sega Genesis console in 1991.

Here's the new electrifying poster as well:

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Written by Patrick Casey (12 Deadly Sins), Josh Miller (Golan the Insatiable), and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox), the film co-stars Tika Sumpter (The Old Man & the Gun), Adam Pally (The Little Hours), and Neal McDonough (Project Blue Book).

Junkie XL (Deadpool, Mortal Engines) is handling the score.

Here's a before/after comparison of Carrey's Eggman.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog runs into theaters Friday, Nov. 8.