Sonic the Hedgehog: Jim Carrey tells us how he found his inner Dr. Robotnik

Feb 11, 2020

In 1990, Jim Carrey made a name for himself with his showstopping skits on In Living Color. Less than a year later, Sega unveiled the first Sonic the Hedgehog game on the Genesis. Nearly three decades later, Carrey is opposing the video game icon in the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie as Sonic's nemesis, Doctor Robotnik.

Although the early Sonic games didn’t give Robotnik much in the way of a voice, Carrey told SYFY WIRE that he had no trouble finding his inner villain for the role.

"The voice happened out of the attitude," said Carrey. "The love for one's own sound, and the meticulous detail of his mind. He was born out of an absolute sense of worthlessness coupled with genius. That combination is ripe for comedy. Peter Sellers used to do this like nobody [else], and that is to play confidence with being an absolute fop doodle."

Carrey noted that it was very enjoyable to portray Robotnik's utter disdain for everyone else.

"Oh yes, incredibly fun, incredibly cathartic," added Carrey. "We go through our lives trying to be decent and normal, and stuff like that. So to have the opportunity to just vent is fantastic."

Additionally, SYFY WIRE caught up with Ben Schwartz, the actor and comedian who voices Sonic in the film. And if Schwartz has his way, he'll someday follow his Sonic role with his favorite comic book character.

"Plastic Man is something I wanted to do for a long time," said Schwartz. "I love it so much, those old comics are amazing. But even the cartoons, they get so funny and absurd. That is a property I'd love to play with."

For more with Carrey, Schwartz, and James Marsden, check out full interviews with the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog!

