Exclusive: Prep for Romulan warbirds in deleted scene from 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 1

The debut season of the CBS All Access original series Star Trek: Picard warps onto Blu-ray, DVD, and limited-edition Steelbook on Oct. 6 courtesy of CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive deleted scene that features Sonji and Dr. Soong sharing a moment on Coppelius as a savage Romulan invasion is imminent.

The first season Blu-ray collection delivers fans the entire 10 episodes from Year 1, plus the Star Trek: Short Treks episode “Children of Mars.” Both the Blu-ray and DVD sets are packed with special features and bonus materials highlighting all aspects of the production that delivered legendary Starfleet captain Jean-Luc Picard back into gallant galactic action.

Check out our exclusive deleted scene clip from "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1," the penultimate episode of Season 1 with Sutra (Isa Briones) talking with Dr. Altan Inigo Soong (Brent Spiner) about the remaining weaponized orchids and their plan for survival on the synth world of Coppelius, where Romulan warbirds will soon attack to purge the planet of all advanced organic synthetics.

Video of Exclusive Clip: Picard S1E1 Deleted Scene - “Sutra &amp; Soong Discuss Her Plan” | SYFY WIRE

Star Trek: Picard Season 1's home video release is also fortified with a series of featurettes and fresh interviews:

MAKE IT SO ​– The co-creators and Patrick Stewart discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen, including what was compelling enough to warrant it and the obstacles they had to overcome to make it so.

COMMENTARY: EPISODE 101, “REMEMBRANCE” ​(Exclusive) –​ Executive producersAlex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon, supervising producer Kirsten Beyer, and director Hanelle M. Culpepper provide commentary about episode one of Star​ Trek: Picard​.

THE MOTLEY CREW ​(Exclusive) –​ Working outside of Starfleet, Picard gathers his crew from across the galaxy. This special feature takes a look at the actors and characters that will travel aboard the La Sirena​ ​.

ALIENS ALIVE: THE xBs ​– A look inside the creative process behind the xBs of Star​ Trek: Picard​, alongside Lead Creature Designer Neville Page, Vincent Van Dyke and his prosthetics studio team, as well as Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head James MacKinnon about the process from start to stage.

PICARD PROPS ​(Exclusive) –​ Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One of Star Trek: Picard.​

SET ME UP ​– Production Designer Todd Cherniawsky serves as the tour guide for the main stages of Star​ Trek: Picard​, including the La​ Sirena​, Picard’s study and the Borg Cube. Cherniawsky, Supervising Art Director Iain McFadyen and Set Decorator Lisa Alkofer also discuss the various designs for the show.

STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS: CHILDREN OF MARS ​– ​Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever.

In addition to deleted scenes and a gag reel, bonus materials added specifically to the Blu-ray release bring extra commentary for Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars, with executive producer and co-writer Alex Kurtzman, and co-writers Jenny Lumet and Kirsten Beyer discussing the Short Treks ​episode.

Star Trek: Picard Season One on DVD and Blu-ray beams into stores on Oct. 6.