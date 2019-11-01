Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel announced, webs April 2022 release

Miles Morales and his spider-powered pals will be coming back for another web-slinging adventure in the spring of 2022, Sony announced this afternoon on Twitter.

The confirmation of the immediate follow-up to last fall's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came with a short video of a glitching version of Miles' Spidey logo made of graffitied spray paint. It's Morales' personal calling card...the graffiti art, not the inter-dimensional glitching.

The currently-untitled Spider-Verse sequel swings into theaters April 8, 2022.

The first movie's executive producer/co-screenwriter, Phil Lord, posted the video with the meta caption of "[Spider Emoji]." He also uploaded a high-res version of the tweet in case anyone was interested in staring at it for a couple of hours. To be perfectly honest, we'll probably be staring at it for the next three years until the project finally hits the big screen.

Lord's fellow executive producer and creative collaborator, Christopher Miller, reacted to the news, too, simply writing: "We're coming back."

Peter Ramsey, one of the original film's three directors, quoted one of Lord's tweets with the words, "Wait what."

While we knew that Sony was developing a whole collection of Spider-Verse films, we had no idea when the studio would give us any indication of when we’d get to see any of them. Aside from Into the Spider-Verse 2 (we’ll just call it that for now until someone tells us we’re wrong), there’s also some live-action shows; an all-female spinoff with Gwen Stacy and Peni Parker in development; and a standalone feature centered around the character known as Madame Web.

Indeed, Sony has the next 10 years of arachnid-related material ready to go.

Adopting a unique comic book aesthetic, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was universally acclaimed by critics, racked up more than $370 million at the global box office, and went on to take home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at 91st Academy Awards last winter.

Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles, was joined by a veritable who's who of Hollywood talent: Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen), Bryan Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis, Miles' police officer dad), Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis/Prowler, Miles' criminal uncle), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), Jon Mulaney (Spider-Ham), Zoë Kravitz (Mary Jane Watson), Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker), Jake Johnson (the Peter Parker who trains Miles), Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales, Miles' mom), Chris Pine (the Peter Parker of Miles' reality), Lily Tomlin (Aunt May), and Liev Schreiber (Kingpin).

Even Oscar Isaac lent his voice to a tiny cameo for Spider-Man 2099.

"Everyone feels excited, and the hope is to just keep pushing and to keep surprising people," one of the first movie's director's Rodney Rothman, told SYFY WIRE about possible sequels in February of this year. "And you also have the gift of a really great young character where there's more to tell, there's a family around that character, there's a lot to do there. And in a great graphic novel or great comic book series, you have many different artists and many different characters getting expressed to tell one fluid narrative, and I think that's kind of a great model for what this is and where it could go and visually how it could push more boundaries."