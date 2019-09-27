Spider-Man back in the MCU as Sony, Disney strike new deal for third solo film in 2021

After all that Spider-Man movie drama between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the two have finally made up. Today, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios made the joint announcement that Tom Holland's third Spidey film would be co-produced with Kevin Feige and Disney, which owns Marvel Studios. They also revealed that the movie would swing into theaters on July 16, 2021.

Lastly, the new agreement allows for Peter Parker to appear in an undisclosed future Marvel Cinematic Universe project (think his appearances in Endgame, Civil War, etc.), but no details were revealed on what entry that might be.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-Verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” added Spidey producer and former head of Sony Amy Pascal. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home brought in more than $1 billion at the global box office, making it Sony's highest-grossing film to date. The movie ended on one humdinger of a cliffhanger, revealing Peter Parker's secret identity to the entire world.

The drama between Sony and Marvel Studios began in late August when it was reported that both parties were going their separate ways when a new deal over ticket sales couldn't be reached. This obviously upset fans, including Jeremy Renner, Kevin Smith, and Joe Russo. Many hoped that the two would be able to reach a new deal, but all hope seemed lost earlier this month when Sony Pictures chairman, Tony Vinciquerra, said that the "door is closed" on future negotiations over the cinematic use of Spider-Man.

While speaking at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia last month, Holland said that his third Spider-Man film has already been pitched.

"It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man," he said days after the "divorce" was reported. "There’s definitely more to come ... I’m just really excited for everything ... It’s only gonna get bigger and better ... It’s pretty crazy."

As Feige said above, Sony is building out its own cinematic universe based around Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Eddie Brock, Gwen Stacy, Spider-Ham, and the rest of the web-slinging characters the studio owns the movie rights to. Just yesterday, it was confirmed by Collider that Sony is working on a Madame Web spinoff movie.