Sony heads have the next decade of Spider material ready to go

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Venom were enormous successes for Sony, proving that Marvel properties could survive in a world without the backing of Disney. Sony Entertainment is going all-in with this notion, having a plethora of Marvel-related projects planned out for close to the next decade.

Into the Spider-Verse changed the way we look at what a superhero movie can be. Venom showed that Peter Parker isn’t always an ingredient in a recipe for Spider-related success. Sony knows this. In a profile done by Variety, Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tony Vinciquerra and Sony Pictures Television chairman discussed what they had planned for Spider-Man’s Amazing Friends.

“Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters” is the name given to the almost “900 Spider-Man-adjacent” characters the company has at its disposal, and from the sounds of it, there’s a good chance we could see all them in the future.

“[We have] the next seven or eight years laid out as to what we’re going to do with [Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters], and that will not only be on the film side — it’ll be on the TV side.” Vinciquerra also adds: “Our television group will have its own set of characters from within that universe that we will seek to develop.”

“We’re developing a lot of Marvel-related content, and I think we’ll be out in the market very soon with something really, really big and transformational for us, because we’ve not done any shows with Marvel before, with Marvel IP. So that’s a big piece of development that we’re onto. I think we aspire to have several shows in a universe that we create that can pollinate between each other, and to working with a partner to make that happen.”

We’re not sure who that partner is, but with the current success of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the MCU, Sony’s collaboration ideas can only spell good things for both studios and fans.

Whether it’s live-action or animation, TV or Film, Sony looks to finally have a handle on what to do with the Spider-Characters at their disposal. Not being afraid to take chances, as well as reaching out to other places for assistance has turned this small part of the Marvel Universe into something special, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

via slashfilm