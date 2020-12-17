Sony removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store ‘until further notice,' offering full refund

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pulling Cyberpunk 2077, the much-anticipated RPG starring Keanu Reeves, off of its PlayStation Store and issuing refunds to those who have already bought digital copies of the game.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store,” the company said in a statement. “SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”

The game, which has been in development for almost eight years, had been generally well-reviewed by critics, but since being released on Dec. 10, has received several complaints about poor performance and quality, especially on PS4.

Complaints about performance aren't the only issues that game developer CD Projekt Red has had to deal with Cyberpunk 2077. Just days before its release, a critic realized that the game had sequences that could be epileptic triggers, which CD Projekt Red acknowledged and is working to address.

Cyberpunk 2077 also had some copyrighted songs in certain sequences, which would cause Twitch streamers to get a DCMA strike — a penalty against their account due to copyright infringement — even if they played with the "Disable Copyrighted Music" option on.

There's no news yet whether other gaming platforms will follow Sony's lead to offer refunds and remove Cyberpunk 2077 from their stores.