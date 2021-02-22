'Twisted Metal' series from Zombieland, Deadpool writers to bring post-apocalyptic road rage to the small screen

Start your engines! Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are officially in development on a series based on the Twisted Metal video game franchise, Variety confirmed early Monday afternoon.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the duo known for penning such genre touchstones as Zombieland and Deadpool, have reportedly come up with a unique take for a small screen translation. The Twisted Metal IP comprises over a dozen vehicular combat titles released between the mid-1990s and early 2010s.

“Twisted Metal is one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation,” Asad Qizilbashm, head of PlayStation Productions, said in a statement published by Variety. “We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans.”

Video of PlayStation Experience 2015: Twisted Metal Black - Gameplay Video | PS2 to PS4

The TV adaptation will reportedly center around "a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland." Teaming up with a gun-toting car thief, the hero faces the unbridled dangers of the open road such as bloodthirsty marauders who drive vehicles of destruction as well as Sweet Tooth, a deranged clown from the games who drives an iconic ice cream truck.

Cobra Kai alum Michael Jonathan Smith is also attached to write and executive produce alongside Wernick and Reese. Other EPs include Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Peter Principato, and Herman Hulst.

“We love Twisted Metal in all its twisted insanity,” added Glenn Adilman, executive vice president of comedy development for Sony Pictures Television. “Michael Jonathan Smith hit it out of the park with an action-packed, brilliantly funny adaptation and we are grateful for the support of Rhett, Paul, Will and our friends at PlayStation.”