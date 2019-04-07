Sony's new Ghostbusters 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release is packed with rare and never-seen extras

Something strange is about to be released in your neighborhood for Ghostbusters' 35th anniversary so get set to be slimed with a sensational Ultra HD Steelbook home video offering from Sony Pictures.

The adored supernatural fantasy franchise is celebrating a milestone birthday this year and there are tribute screenings, special comic books, and even a new Ghostbusters sequel in the works from director Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman (who delivered the original two films), so prepare to party like it's 1984.

Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

To add to the festivities, Sony has just announced new that a sparkling new limited-edition Ghostbusters 4K Blu-ray Steelbook is slated to manifest itself on June 11 and Ghostheads around the globe will be straping on their proton packs to try and procure one.

This awesome offering to spook-loving acolytes of the paranormal property will include the original 1984 Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II (celebrating its 30th anniversary), all remastered in the crystal clarity of 4K UHD Blu-ray with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The classic pair will be suitably fortified with a treasure of haunting extras like rare archival footage, never-before-seen deleted scenes, fresh interviews and documentaries, trivia tracks, still galleries, trailers, and scarce promo material.

Credit: Sony Pictures

Inspect the complete rundown of special features included below, then tell us if you'll answer the call in June.

GHOSTBUSTERS

Fan Commentary featuring Troy Benjamin and Chris Stewart (Interdimensional Crossrip podcast), Ashley Victoria Robinson (Geek History Lesson podcast) and Sean Bishop (Ghostbusters prop replica expert), moderated by Ghost Corps’ Eric Reich

6 Rare & Newly Unearthed Deleted Scenes, including the long-requested Fort Detmerring scenes!

Raw Takes for the Central Park Bums sequence

1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel, featuring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd pitching an early reel of footage to theatrical exhibitors!

Full Ghostbusters TV Commercial from the film

Ghostbusters TV Commercial Outtakes

“A Moment With the Stars” – Original EPK Featurette

Original Domestic Teaser Trailer

Commentary featuring Ivan Reitman, Harold Ramis, and Joe Medjuck

Slimer Mode Picture-in-Picture Track

“Tricks and Trivia” Text Commentary

10 Deleted Scenes

Who You Gonna Call: A Ghostbusters Retrospective

1984 Featurette, SFX Featurette, Cast and Crew Featurette

Ecto-1: Resurrecting the Classic Car

Multi-Angle Explorations

Storyboard Comparison

Alternate TV Version Takes

“Ghostbusters” Music Video by Ray Parker, Jr.

Photo Galleries, 30th Anniversary Theatrical Trailer

Credit: Sony Pictures

GHOSTBUSTERS II

Commentary featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Dan Aykroyd, and Executive Producer Joe Medjuck

“The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II” – June 1989

Full Ghostbusters II Theatrical EPK

Rare Unfinished Teaser Trailer – featuring the full commercial from the film!

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

7 Deleted Scenes

Time Is But A Window: Ghostbusters II and Beyond

“On Our Own” Music Video by Bobby Brown

Photo Galleries, Trailers