Sookie cries bloody tears in brand new True Blood final season key art (+ 6 new pics!)

The end is near! For True Blood, that is. The seventh and final season is almost upon us (which sucks, of course), but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about the show!

So, in order to get our appetites thoroughly whetted, HBO has released a brand-new key art featuring this season’s official tagline: “True to the End.” It’s rather fitting, don’t you think?

Not only that, but we’ve got six new stills featuring some of our favorite Bon Temps characters, including faerie-telepathic/former waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), former lover and bloodsucker Bill Comptom (Stephen Moyer), her brother Jason (Ryan Kwanten), Sheriff Andy Bellefleur (Chris Bauer), Sookie’s new squeeze and werewolf Alcide (Joe Manganiello), former boss Sam (Sam Trammell), Lafayette (Nelsan Ellis) and a vamped-out Tara (Rutina Wesley).

The only downside? Still no Eric (Alexander Skarsgard) in sight. (Come on! We all know he survived, right?)

True Blood’s final bloody season will air on HBO June 22.

(via Entertainment Weekly)