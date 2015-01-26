Sophie Turner on being cast as Jean Grey and emulating Famke Janssen for X-Men: Apocalypse

While the young Game of Thrones actress was on the Red Carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night in Los Angeles, Access Hollywood caught up with her and asked her about being cast as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Turner revealed exactly where she was when she learned the thrilling news, saying:

“I was getting out of the car to walk in to the audition. And then my agent started ringing and she was like 'Have you heard the news?' 'No, what news?' Then she was like 'Check your Twitter'. So then I checked it and… I was just getting like, 'Congratulations Jean Grey.' Then I just started crying and I messed up the whole audition because I was just like, 'I can't speak!'”

She also said that she doesn’t know when filming will commence for director Bryan Singer’s followup to last year’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, but that she has seen Famke Janssen’s take on the telepathic/telekinetic mutant character in the previous X-Men flicks:

“She was amazing. So, I'm really trying to emulate her, because she did such a great job and I just hope I do justice to this incredible character.”

