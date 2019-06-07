Sophie Turner says she's done with Thrones, so don't expect a Sansa spinoff

It’s always so hard to say goodbye. Even as the final episode of Game of Thrones sails off into uncharted waters, we fans seem to want more while still apparently complaining about the finale, go figure (we really are a conflicted lot). But just as it’s unlikely that Maisie Williams will reprise her role of Arya Stark in a GoT spinoff anytime soon, Sophie Turner, who played her older sister Sansa, recently told The Hollywood Reporter not to expect the further adventures of the Queen of the North.

When asked if she’d ever play Sansa again, Turner definitively said: “No.”

“It's time for me to say goodbye,” she explained. “It's been 10 years of watching this character grow, and she's at her peak right now. I'm sure if she carried on and did a spinoff show, it would just be downhill from there.”

Considering that HBO’s programming chief Casey Bloys has been adamant that no GoT spinoff plans are in the works, this checks out. And like her co-star Williams, Turner clearly wants to do different things as an actor and take on new roles.

Like Turner said, she’s been playing this role for a decade. It’s time to say goodbye.

The GoT star, who, at least when the interview was conducted had not yet seen the final episode (“I haven't watched the last episode because I would've been alone watching it, and I can't do that.”) said that she was very satisfied with how the series ended, regardless of what any fans thought.

“The thing is that for 10 years, everyone had an idea in their heads of what it was going to be and what they'd like it to be, and it's never going to be that thing,” she said. “I loved it, especially because of the way Sansa finished. It just felt like it was what her character deserved and wanted and needed all those years. ... It just felt right for her.”

Turner revealed that Sansa’s final scene where she becomes the Queen in the North was actually one of the first things she shot. “It was a great way to begin,” she said. “It helped with shooting all the scenes with Dany [Emilia Clarke] where she's very much protecting her home. Winterfell felt more like it was mine than ever.”

And, oh. Remember that coffee cup incident? Of course you do, don’t play that game. Well, Turner isn’t one to point fingers or name names, but just wanted to let people know, “it was 100 percent Kit” Harington’s fault (that bastard).

Video of Sophie Turner Blames Kit Harington For The Infamous “Game Of Thrones” Coffee Cup - CONAN on TBS

Turner can currently be seen starring in Dark Phoenix, the latest movie in the X-Men film franchise, which is playing in theatres now.

