Legends of Tomorrow Constantine Sara
There’s a conspiracy in the Time Bureau in the midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 304, Nix
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Ella-Rae Smith on Nix's choices in 'The Boar and The Butterfly'
Into the Badlands 311, Sunny
New alliances between former enemies shift the balance on Into the Badlands
Walter Simonson The Breaking of Helheim
Comics: Walter Simonson returns to Ragnarok; The Who rock opera gets graphic novel; more
o-STAN-LEE-SPIDER-MAN-facebook_0.jpg

Sorry, True Believers: Why Stan Lee won't be at Comic-Con this year

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 24, 2014

Unfortunately, one of comics' most recognizable figures is bowing out of one of the industry's biggest events this year.

Stan Lee's been a visitor to San Diego Comic-Con for decades, as a legendary Marvel creator, ambassador for comics as a whole and general geek icon. The 92-year-old co-creator of classic characters like Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Incredible Hulk, the Fantastic Four and more appears frequently at conventions across the nation for signings, photo ops and other appearances, and San Diego's always been a particularly big stage for "The Man." Sadly, he won't make it this year.

Lee was scheduled for signings and other appearances at Comic-Con on Friday and Saturday this year, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, he's now backing out of the con altogether due to laryngitis. A spokesperson for Lee confirmed the news.

"Unfortunately Stan Lee has lost his voice due to laryngitis and is unable to attend this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and has regrettably had to cancel his appearances," the spokesperson said. "Stan is otherwise well and in good health, though he is disappointed to miss the event and wishes everyone a great time."

So if you were hoping to finally meet The Man at San Diego this year, you're sadly out of luck. He is scheduled to appear at other conventions in the coming months, though, including his own Comikaze event in Los Angeles this October. He'll also, as THR notes, make his traditional cameo appearance in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which hits theaters in eight days.

Get well soon, Stan. We'll see you at the next show.

(Via THR)

