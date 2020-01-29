Sorry, Whovians: Captain Jack won’t be back this season

Doctor Who fans are still reeling from those huge surprises and big reveals in Sunday’s episode, “Fugitive of the Judoon,” from the introduction of a new Doctor (played by Jo Martin, the first black woman to play the titular role in the show’s decades-long history) to the return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness. It’s going to take several episodes (at least) to sort out all the questions that the episode posed. Or at least, some of them.

But Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall just answered one question on many fans’ minds: Jack will not be back this season. In an interview with The Mirror, Chibnall told fans not to expect him to come face-to-face with Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor in Season 12.

“You won't see him again this series, I can categorically tell you that,” he said.

Now, that’s not to say Jack won’t be back again at all. Chibnall was quick to qualify this categorical statement with: "But who knows when he might pop up again? We love Captain Jack, we love John Barrowman,” before adding: "I hope that won't be his last appearance and that at some point he gets to meet the 13th."

Barrowman clearly feels the same way. The actor recently told SYFY WIRE that, if asked by the BBC to return, he’d “be back at the drop of a hat, because I love Captain Jack.” So, it’s clear all parties involved are eager for Jack to return again.

But for now, alas, we have to just accept that Barrowman’s flirty immortal time traveling rapscallion won’t be back to help The Doctor(s) and her (or is it ‘their…?’ Sorry; wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey) friends confront “The Lone Cyberman.” At least, not this season.

And oh: Chibnall also confirmed that Martin is in fact playing The Doctor. “The important thing to say is – she is definitively the Doctor,” he said. “There's not a sort of parallel universe going on, there's no tricks. Jo Martin is the Doctor, that's why we gave her the credit at the end which all new Doctors have the first time you see them. John Hurt got that credit. ‘Doctor.’”

But even with these reveals from Chibnall, we’ve still got a ton of questions, like: What? And also: What? And let’s not forget: WHAT?!

A new episode of Doctor Who airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on BBC America. Hopefully, it will answer at least a couple of those questions.