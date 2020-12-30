WIRE Buzz: Soul composers scored enough music for 'six movies'; Batwoman drops debut episode synopsis; more

Pixar’s Soul has been well received not only for its story, but also for its music. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were two of three major composers who worked on the film (Jon Baptiste was the third, who scored the jazz pieces in the movie), and they recently shared how their experience scoring for Soul differed from working on live-action projects.

“Quite frequently during the process, we would start working with very rough animated storylines that do a surprisingly good job of conveying watching the film, with temp voice acting and temp music,” Reznor told Consequence of Sound about his experience with Soul. “You get a real sense of what the picture’s going to be like. And they’ll show an animatic to the entire team, and I mean hundreds of people and [writer-director] Pete Docter would sit for three hours and listen to every comment…and two months later, there’s a movie that might have a radically different ending or middle or new character that comes into the meeting. And that’s kind of the fluid process that there might not be later on if you were filming actors on a set.”

The number of changes to the film meant that a lot of the music Reznor and Ross created never made it into the final film. “We scored about six different movies,” Reznor said. “As we started early on, it’s like, ‘I can’t wait to see this character’ … that doesn’t exist because he’s not even in the film anymore. Or this expansive moment where you’re watching a beautiful scene for a minute and a half, which is now three seconds, because a joke popped up, and now it’s a different thing.”

While it’s unlikely that the earlier versions will ever make it to our ears, you can catch Reznor and Ross’ final score in the film, now streaming on Disney+.

Season 2 of Batwoman has a new Batwoman (Ryan Walker, played by Javicia Leslie) and now it has a new premiere episode synopsis to go with it. TVLine reports that The CW has released a summary of the first episode — “What Happened to Kate Kane?” — which gives us an inkling of what’s in store for the second season, so turn your eyes now if you want to go in cold.

**SPOILER WARNING: Mild spoilers for Batwoman Season 2, Episode 1 below!**

As friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society.

Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane and Luke Fox launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, ‘Bruce Wayne’ (played by guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Bruce’ square off in the action-packed season premiere.

Looks like the first episode will include fighting between Walker as the new Batwoman and a wannabe Bruce Wayne! Whether the question the episode title asks — what happened to Kate Kane (played by Ruby Rose, who decided to leave the show after Season 1) — is answered, however, remains to be seen.

The second season of Batwoman premieres Sunday, Jan. 17 on The CW.

**SPOILER WARNING! Major spoilers for The Mandalorian below!**

With the second season of The Mandalorian wrapped up, Star Wars fans are still talking about the surprise cameo by none other than Luke Skywalker himself, played on set by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill.

It turns out that Hamill was one of the many who had lots of feelings about Luke’s appearance, which he shared today via Twitter:

“Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given,” Hamill tweeted, along with a photo of his digitally de-aged self as a young-ish Luke.

The Mandalorian scene Hamill is recounting is when a cloaked Skywalker fights through a platoon of Dark Troopers to rescue Grogu, green light saber and all. It was a dramatic moment, and a memorable one. And, it appears, one that meant a lot to Hamill as well as fans, particularly since he said back in March that he couldn't imagine coming back to the franchise.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.