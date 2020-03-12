Soul takes Pixar to The Great Before in the afterlife animation's first full trailer

It's time to jazz up the afterlife thanks to the first full trailer for Pixar's upcoming Soul. After releasing an inspirational teaser for the animated film about musician/teacher Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) - and his untimely demise - fans were expecting big, philosophically profound things from writer/director Pete Docter's latest, especially with the addition of writer/co-director Kemp Powers. That's a lot to expect when the main character dies in the teaser, leaving nothing but a similarly-shaped existential blob behind.

The guy that made Up and Inside Out spoke "with a local Buddhist instructor, a rabbi, a number of different pastors in the Christian tradition ... we even spoke with a couple of shamans" in preparation for this film. It's not wonder that the big sneak peek looks to blend comedy, emotional resonance, and wonder.

Take a look:

Video of Soul | Official Trailer

Of course Joe was going to have a foil unimpressed with human life, here represented by 22 (Tina Fey), on his way to the pre-birth place of existence, "The Great Before," but that's just one character fans knew was coming from a stacked roster including Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Questlove, and Daveed Diggs. Now that Joe seems to have run off the wrong direction in the afterlife, after freaking out about being dead, he's primed to run into all sorts of afterlife workers and residents.

"Is all this living really worth dying for?" asks 22. It's Pixar, so you bet they're going to make a case for it - even if it means bringing someone back from the dead. Set to Jon Batiste's jazz music, scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Soul looks to toe the line between levity and serious like all of Pixar's best.

Foxx, "honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film," also shared a new poster for the "beautiful story," which fans can see below:

Soul looks to jazz up the afterlife on June 19.