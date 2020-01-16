WIRE Buzz: Soulmates adds Malin Akerman; The Walking Dead: World Beyond sets premiere; more

AMC is going forward with a new anthology series called Soulmates, which will look to explore the intersection of love and science. The series announced additional cast members today.

Deadline reports that Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), and JJ Feild have been added to the cast. They will join previously announced Sarah Snook (Succession), David Costabile (Flight of the Conchords), and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49).

The new series will be written by co-creators Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein, and will feature a new cast and story for every episode — the first time that AMC has done this. According to Deadline, the series as a whole will take place "15 years from now" when a scientific discovery leads to a real way to find soulmates.

Six different stories will deal with the drama inherent in such a scenario. Heaton is set to play a man who finds that his soulmate is dead; while Akerman will play someone who has had a run of bad relationships but is deciding to trust this new system. Brandt will play someone who finally starts to stand up for herself after finding her soulmate.

Based off of the short film For Life (by Bridges and Goldstein), the series is set to air later this year.

The latest spinoff from The Walking Dead, titled The Walking Dead: World Beyond, has announced an official release date.

According to a press release, the new show will debut on AMC on Apr. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. All episodes after that will release an hour earlier at 9:00 p.m.

Video of The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season 1 Teaser

The new series will explore the first generation raised in the nightmare zombie-walker world that The Walking Dead brought into being. Two sisters and two friends will leave a life of safety (or something like it) to go on a most important quest.

The series is co-created by Scott Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, and will star Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond. It will also likely star a ton of zombies.

AMC also sent along a horde of new images for the series, all of which can be seen in the gallery below. These dead are walkin' here!





Credit: AMC Credit: AMC Credit: AMC Credit: AMC hide thumbnails show thumbnails

Over at The CW, DC's Legends of Tomorrow is adding a new recurring character to their ranks. Actress Joanna Vanderham (Man in an Orange Shirt) will play one of the big bads in season 5.

Joanna Vanderham | Joe Maher/Getty Images

Deadline reports that Vanderham will play “a ruthless killing machine with daggers made of bones. Wherever she goes, death follows. Producers note that Vanderham’s character has history that ties her to the past of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), the British shapeshifter who joined the Waverider crew in Season 4 to avoid banishment in hell."

The producers added, "When [Vanderham’s character] arrives on the Waverider, Charlie — and the Legends — will never be the same.”

Um. Okay. We guess we'll just wait here biting what little is left of our fingernails! In case you missed it, fans were treated to a teaser of Season 5 late last year.

Here's a reminder of what awaits:

Video of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Official Trailer | The CW

That wildly adventurous and wacky superhero series we all know and love returns to us on Jan. 21 on The CW.