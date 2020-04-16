WIRE Buzz: Sci-fi show Space Command shoots in quarantine, Psych 2 psychs up a teaser

While production on most films and TV shows are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one series is daring to go where no project has gone before. Space Command, a sci-fi web series created by veteran genre writer Marc Scott Zicree, plans to shoot an entire episode in quarantine.

Planned for 12 installments, Space Command only shot three episodes and was prepping its fourth when the health crisis put everything on hold. As a gift to fans, Zicree and his wife Elaine (both serve as writers, producers, and directors) conceived of a bonus episode entitled "Ripple Effect," which will be shot from different homes via different cameras.

Everyone involved with "Ripple Effect" is donating their time and efforts at no charge. The bonus adventure is expected to be ready within the next few weeks.

You can watch the hourlong pilot (shot before the pandemic started) below:

Video of Space Command Pilot -- Complete First Hour Episode!

The cast is an ensemble of famous sci-fi alums: Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek), Ethan McDowell (Doom Patrol), Armin Shimerman (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager), Mira Furlan (Babylon 5), Bill Mumy (The Twilight Zone), and Michael Harney (Project Blue Book).

Funded by Kickstarter, Space Command is takes place in a future where humanity has begun to colonize the cosmos. The story begins when "Jack Kemmer [McDowell] rescues ex-archeologist Vonn O'Dara [Furlan] high above Mars, setting into motion a revolution that changes galactic history," reads the synopsis provided by IMDb.

Zicree is perhaps most famous for penning The Twilight Zone Companion, a comprehensive guide to Rod Serling's original and groundbreaking anthology. He's also written for well-known TV shows like The Smurfs, James Bond Jr., The Real Ghostbusters, Babylon 5, and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Everyone's favorite false psychic is back in the first teaser for Peacock's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.

The feature-length film (a sequel to 2017's Psych: The Movie) reunites James Roday and Dulé Hill for another round of irreverent crime-solving hijinks. Returning to Santa Barbara to help out Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), the duo of Shawn Spencer (Roday) and Burton Guster (Hill) find themselves embroiled in a case that may involve the supernatural.

Check out the teaser below:

Video of PSYCH 2 Official Trailer (2020) Lassie Come Home, New Movie HD

The project was directed and co-written by series creator Steve Franks. Sarah Chalke, Jimmi Simpson, Joel McHale, Richard Schiff, and Maggie Lawson will appear in the movie.

As a TV show on USA, Psych ran for a total of 120 episodes across eight seasons between 2006 and 2014.

Co-written by the show's longtime producer Andy Berman, Psych 2 premieres on Peacock sometime this year. The NBC-owned streaming platform, which enjoyed its soft launch yesterday, goes wide July 15.

Speaking of Peacock, we also have the first teaser for the platform's original prequel series to DreamWorks' Madagascar multimedia franchise. Cleverly subtitled A Little Wild, the kids' show is the Muppet Babies of the Madagascar universe, following the youthful exploits of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo — all of whom reside at the Central Park Zoo.

Featuring the voice talents of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Cedric the Entertainer, 2005's Madagascar movie spawned two direct sequels, a number of shorts, two animated series, one televised holiday special, and a spinoff film about the shady and spy-like penguins who also live at the Central Park Zoo.

Together, the franchise's four feature films — which saw the zoo's bestial inhabitants getting into all kinds of crazy situations around the globe — grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

Madagascar: A Little Wild is set to make its debut on both Peacock and Hulu sometime this year.