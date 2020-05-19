Space Force has the right stuff, and a floating monkey, in latest trailer for Netflix series

Things are just getting harder for Steve Carell's General Mark Naird in the second, overstuffed trailer for Space Force on Netflix (the new series drops later this month). Not only does Naird have to come up with a viable way to colonize the cosmos ("space is hard," he says at a Congressional hearing), but he's also got a running feud with Air Force General Kick Grabaston (Noah Emmerich), who clearly wants to see Space Force fail.

Mark compares the battle of wits to a game of chess, although snarky chief scientist, Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich), prefers to compare it to Hungry, Hungry Hippos. As such, the use of Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" is a nice way to characterize the trials and tribulations of the sixth branch of the Armed Forces. Every step forward results in three steps back.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of Space Force | Official Trailer | Netflix

In addition to showing us some of the more technical aspects of the comedic government program, the trailer also takes the time to get into the PR side of things. That's where sleazy media manager, F. Tony Scarapiducci (Ben Schwartz), comes in. He insists that they only recruit astronauts who are "American heroes," quickly clarifying that description as "people who look like heroes ... no uggos."

The latest round of footage ends on a high note as Mark revels in some footage of a chimpanzee and a dog (both are obviously CGI creations) playing in zero gravity.

Lisa Kudrow (Mark's wife, Maggie), Diana Silvers (Erin, Mark's rebellious daughter), Jimmy O. Yang (Dr. Chan Kaifang), John Blandsmith (Dan Bakkedahl), Tawny Newsome (Angela Ali), Don Lake (Brad Gregory), Jane Lynch, Fred Willard, Patrick Warburton, and Diedrich Bader co-star.

Carell created the series with the man behind the American iteration of The Office: Greg Daniels. Both are executive producing, with Daniels serving as showrunner.

"We realized that the story had beautiful visuals and a mythic quality, and it echoed some of America's best moments. It had a lot of heroism and yet it also had a strong satirical element," Daniels said earlier this month. "Suddenly, everybody has realized that there are riches to be had on the moon, and we’ve got to stake our claim. It feels like there’s now a scramble to colonize space. The contrast between that and the super hopeful early days of NASA, when it was just such an achievement for all of mankind to get a person on the moon, is a good subject for satire."

Space Force makes contact Friday, May 29. On the same day, Yang will launch the Inside Joke: Space Force podcast, a 10-part companion series that explores the show in-depth. The podcast guests will include: Carell, Daniels, Malkovich, Schwartz, Newsome, Silvers, and more.