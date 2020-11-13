Steve Carell’s Space Force blasting off for second season on Netflix

Space Force, the sci-fi comedy starring Steve Carell, has been picked up for a second season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has renewed the production, although the show will be moving from Los Angeles to Vancouver in order to reduce costs.

The comedy was co-created by Carell and showrunner Greg Daniels, who was also showrunner for Carell and company in The Office. Netflix greenlit the first Space Force season straight to series, and the show received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Netflix is holding out hope, however, that the second season of the show will find its space-walking footing. To help with that effort, the production has also hired Norm Hiscock (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, People of Earth, Parks and Recreation) to co-showrun with Daniels.

The show, much like The Office, is a workplace comedy. Unlike The Office, however, it focuses on a team set to establish the United States Space Force, a premise that was inspired by Donald Trump’s executive order to create a sixth military branch with the same name.

Credit: Netflix

The world of Space Force, however, takes place in a parallel universe to ours; at the end of the first season, General Mark Naird (Steve Carell) tries to prevent war with the Chinese by going against an order that the crew on the U.S. lunar base attack their Chinese counterparts. Things go awry, and by the last episode, we find out that the Chinese have damaged the United States’ moon base while, back on Earth, Mark and his family end up on the lamb in a helicopter.

Things could go pretty much anywhere for Season 2, and Netflix clearly hopes that the show will garner new fans along the way, much like Carell and Daniels’ The Office did. Things might get bigger in Season 2 as well, and maybe we'll see the geopolitical machinations expand beyond Earth and the Moon to Mars. Wherever things go, however, Carell’s General Naird will likely be in over his head, as always.

In addition to Carell, the show also stars John Malkovich (Dr. Adrian Mallory), Ben Schwartz (F. Tony Scarapiducci), Tawny Newsome (Captain Angela Ali), Lisa Kudrow (Maggie Naird), and Diana Silvers (Erin Naird).

Filming on the second season will begin next year in Vancouver, though there’s no word on when the new episodes will air on Netflix.