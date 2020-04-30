WIRE Buzz: LeBron James alley-oops Space Jam 2 title & logo; Groundhog Day-inspired '6:45'

Come on and slam, and welcome to the jam!

LeBron James is ready for his crossover with the Looney Tunes. Posting on social media on Thursday, the NBA All-Star revealed the official title and logo for the long-awaited Space Jam sequel. Still on course to open in theaters next summer, the follow-up is called Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Produced by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip). Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and Diana Taurasi will co-star alongside James.

Nothing is known about the plot at this time, but we hope it finds a way to bring Michael Jordan back for some sort of role — cameo or otherwise. Released in 1996, the original Space Jam saw the Bulls legend team up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest to take down a group of ruthless, talent-stealing space aliens looking to enslave the cartoon characters at a cosmic amusement park.

Mixing live action and animation (à la Who Framed Roger Rabbit), the sports-fantasy film split critics but was a major box-office success. Fan support has never wavered, and for over two decades it's remained a cherished pop culture crown jewel with a famously unchanged website.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is scheduled to hit the court on July 16, 2021.

Director Craig Singer (A Good Night to Die) will be dabbling with a Groundhog Day-esque time loop in his upcoming horror feature, 6:45.

Per Deadline, the project's cast has been confirmed and will include Michael Reed (Disrupted), Augie Duke (Clown Fear), rapper Remy Ma, Armen Garo (The Departed), Thomas G. Waites (The Warriors), Ray Mancini, and The 45 King.

Expected to arrive this fall, the movie follows a young couple whose island getaway goes horribly wrong. The main protagonist (played by Reed) wakes up each morning at 6:45 a.m., forced to relive the experience over and over again. Not many details are known at this time, but the report does specify that the film was directly influenced by the aforementioned Bill Murray classic.

The pantheon of time loop cinema also includes Edge of Tomorrow and Happy Death Day.

Quibi's YouTube channel is now letting you stream the debut episodes for Most Dangerous Game, The Stranger, and Dummy. Each premiere is available in both Landscape and Portrait modes, depending on what mobile device you're watching them on.

Most Dangerous Game stars Liam Hemsworth as a man with a terminal illness who agrees to partake in a deadly contest in order to assure his family's financial future. Christoph Waltz, Sarah Gadon, and Billy Burke co-star.

The Stranger centers on a ride-share driver (Maika Monroe) terrorized over the course of a single night by a sadistic killer (Dane DeHaan). Avan Jogia and Roxana Brusso co-star.

"I’ve long been a horror film fanatic," The Stranger creator Veena Sud recently told SYFY WIRE. "I’m sure many of the films that imprinted themselves on my brain when I was a child — and probably shouldn’t have been watching Hitchcock — many of those images have found a new home."

Dummy features Anna Kendrick as an aspiring writer who sparks an unlikely friendship with her boyfriend's talking sex doll. Meredith Hagner and Donal Logue co-star.

Enjoy the bite-sized content below:

