Watch: Space Jam sequel gets the '30 for 30' documentary treatment in official ESPN parody special

You know you've made it as a bona fide sports legend when ESPN decides to feature your story in its 30 for 30 documentary series. Until today, the series was limited to athletic accomplishments in the real world, but thanks to LeBron James' legendary basketball match alongside the Looney Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy, 30 for 30 is extending its parameters to the animated world as well.

Titled "The Bunny & The GOAT," the 6-minute video provides viewers with a rundown of the movie's plot via mostly straight-faced testimonials from James, Don Cheadle (playing the main villain, a malicious algorithm known as Al-G Rhythm), Richard Jefferson, Rachel Nichols, Bugs Bunny (Jeff Bergman), Daffy Duck (Eric Bauza), and Lola Bunny (our first time hearing Zendaya in the iconic role).

Sports fans will be delighted to hear James utter the words: "And I took that personally," which is most likely a reference to the meme-able line said by Michael Jordan (the OG Space Jam hero) in Netflix's The Last Dance.

Watch below:

Video of The Bunny &amp; The GOAT | ESPN 30 for 30

Produced by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) A New Legacy kicks into high gear when James' son (played by Cedric Joe) is kidnapped by Rhythm. To get his child back, the NBA All-Star must enter a virtual world — one inhabited by a swath of famous Warner Bros. properties — and win a high-stakes game of basketball against the Goon Squad.

If you're missing the Monstars, though, don't worry. The talent-stealing aliens from Moron Mountain are crossing over with Teen Titans GO! for a RiffTrax-style commentary on the first Space Jam from 1996.

"In my younger days, part of my thinking was 'Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?' " James told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for."

The long-awaited sequel hits the court (aka theaters and HBO Max) Friday, July 16.