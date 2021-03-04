Space Jam: A New Legacy will feature a lot of familiar faces... including Mad Max?!

The Looney Tunes are almost back in action in the long-awaited not-a-sequel to the hugely popular 1996 film Space Jam — and the studio has cooked up some surprises for the next game of out-of-this-world basketball.

But Space Jam: A New Legacy won't just be pairing up NBA superstar LeBron James with some of Warner Bros.' most beloved animated characters. As director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly in a recent story, the movie will also see James pay a visit to some of the worlds from the studio's most iconic movies as he goes in search of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and all the other animated underdogs he'll need to make his scrappy basketball team — yes, including the desert wasteland that is inhabited by none other than George Miller's most popular creation.

"It was a tricky thing just in terms of what you may want, like, 'Oh my God, look, there's Mad Max, and there's Casablanca!'" Lee explains, before adding that some of these characters themselves will also feature in other parts of the film. "We have a lot of the WB characters at the game, watching like they do at Rucker Park."

James himself also mentioned the possibility of the film version of himself venturing into the worlds of The Matrix and Wonder Woman, though neither has been confirmed yet.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will see James and his in-movie son Dom (Cedric Joe) get sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment "Server-verse" thanks to a CGI humanoid named AI G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). His goal? That it will help him steal some of James' followers. James will no doubt have to put together his own ragtag team to help him and Dom break out, while also working to connect with his son, who's more inclined towards video games than James' own passion: basketball.

Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) also stars, along with NBA and WNBA stars Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and Diana Taurasi. Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) produced the film, while his brother Keenan Coogler served as one of the film's four screenwriters alongside Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, and Terrence Nance.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits HBO Max and theaters where open on July 16.