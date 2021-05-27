Move over, Goon Squad! Space Jam's original Monstars are back in 'Teen Titans GO!' crossover

In the upcoming Space Jam sequel, A New Legacy, LeBron James will join forces with the Looney Tunes in an effort to beat the Goon Squad in a high-stakes game of basketball.

The Goons are a team of souped-up dribblers created by the movie's central antagonist, Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), but for many old school fans, these baddies can't hold a candle to Michael Jordan's adversaries: the dreaded Monstars. Fortunately, Warner Bros. hasn't forgotten about the Nerdlucks, the group of aliens from Moron Mountain who came to our planet to steal talent from the greatest NBA players of 1990s.

The diminutive extra-terrestrials are officially coming back for an 80-minute crossover event with Cartoon Network's Teen Titans GO!. Airing Sunday, June 20 at 6 p.m. EST, Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam is a Mystery Science Theater 3000-esque special in which the DC team watch and provide hilarious commentary on the original Space Jam (directed by Joe Pytka).

Relive the wonders of 1996 with the teaser clip below:

Video of Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam | Teen Titans GO! | Cartoon Network

Per the release, Raven (Tara Strong) and Starfire (Hynden Walch) are on commentary duty, Cyborg (Khary Payton) is in charge of rattling off fun facts, and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes) has decided to keep a running tally of "butt shots"...whatever that means. Meanwhile, the suspicious Robin (Scott Menville) remains wary of the visiting Nerdlucks — are they just there for a free screening of one of the greatest sports movies ever made or do they have more sinister motives up their sleeves?

Teen Titans GO! See Space Jam will be available to watch on the Cartoon Network app and VOD after its Father's Day cable premiere. The movie will also be available to purchase on digital platforms starting July 27 for $14.99 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Credit: Cartoon Network/Warner Bros.

Helmed by Malcolm D. Lee (director of comedies like Girls Trip and Night School) Space Jam: A New Legacy hits the court — aka theaters and HBO Max — Friday, July 16.