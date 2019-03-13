Space kitties: Herding 8 of sci-fi's greatest cats

For a movie that's attracted as much love (and as much controversy) as Captain Marvel, there's one thing I’m sure we can all agree on: We love Goose the Cat.

As much as Carol Danvers' high-flying, Skrull-fighting adventures are entertaining enough in their own right, most of us are just here for Goose. I mean, look at this little muffin.

While we're busy making memes or staring at those big, determined eyes while we should really be paying attention to how Carol's story fits into the MCU, it's important to remember that Goose is just the latest in a long line of sci-fi felines.

There's something inherently interesting about putting a cat in space: they're mercurial, aloof, fierce when they want to be — sometimes as alien as the creepy creatures we see in space movies. So much of our time is spent trying to understand what they want, or just to get them to love us. Is there a more perfect animal analogue to the coldness of space than the cold, unfeeling eyes of a cat who just wants to lick her peets in peace?

So, in honor of the Great God Goose in the highest, we're taking a look at some of the most iconic chonkers ever to grace the world of science fiction.