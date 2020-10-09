Space Mountain heading for blastoff in theaters as a Disney movie

Tapping one of the most iconic stars in its out-of-this-world constellation of theme park rides, Disney is reportedly prepping for takeoff a feature film based on its cosmically popular Space Mountain roller coaster experience.

Taking a page from its playbook of adapting rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and the Haunted Mansion for the big screen, the Space Mountain adaptation finds Walt Disney Studios tapping one of its parks’ most high-profile rides yet — literally. The towering conical structure that houses the indoor attraction has long been a landmark sighting for guests at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, where the original coaster first debuted back in 1975.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has recruited Joby Harold, who’s also working on the upcoming Obi-Wan Star Wars series at Disney+, to write the movie’s script. Space Mountain offers something of a blank canvas for a movie treatment, since experiencing the coaster in the dark has always been more of a mood than a narrative adventure with a backstory. Harold’s other screenwriting credits include 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead. He also served as an executive producer for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

THR reports that there are no early story details, though the movie is being aimed at a family audience in keeping with the spirit of its theme park namesake. While this is the first screen crossover for Space Mountain itself, Disney has ventured into futuristic big-screen territory once before with its theme parks with the 2015 movie Tomorrowland. Named for the park area that houses Space Mountain, Tomorrowland had the (ahem) star power of George Clooney, but managed only a $209 million box office against its $190 million production budget.

Harold also reportedly will produce the film alongside his wife, Tory Tunnell, under their Safehouse Pictures banner, in partnership with Rideback — the same production company behind Guy Ritchie’s 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin.

There’s no word yet on when Space Mountain will launch in theaters, so watch that countdown timer for updates on when the T-minus ticker makes it to liftoff.