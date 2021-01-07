WIRE Buzz: Netflix's Space Sweepers sets date; Sacrifice's Lovecraftian trailer; Earwig and the Witch's premiere

If you've already marathon-ed your way through both the latest seasons of The Mandalorian and The Expanse and are craving some more content set in space, then Netflix has just the thing for you, with the global streaming giant all set to distribute Space Sweepers, a Korean sci-fi epic set in 2092.

Directed by Jo Sung-Hee (A Werewolf Boy), the Korean-language film follows the story of the crew of a starship junker, who discover a young android among their haul. But when they find out that she's also a powerful bomb, they're stuck with a pretty tough choice: protect her from those who might seek to harm or use her, or get the payday of their dreams by trading her on the black market.

Of course, as the teaser (below) reveals, things aren't quite as easy — though having a spear-throwing robot probably helps things a lot.

Video of Space Sweepers | Official Teaser | Netflix

Space Sweepers speeds onto Netflix on Feb. 5.

Next up is Sacrifice, a horror film set on a remote Norwegian island.

The movie sees Isaac and his pregnant wife return to his birthplace after his mother's death, as they have to claim an unexpected inheritance. Only what's meant to be a quick and pleasant trip quickly dredges up some dark secrets from Isaac's past, and, as the trailer (below) showcases, a nightmare of Lovecraftian proportions.

It would seem that the island is home to a sinister cult that worships a sea-dwelling being known as "The Slumbering One" and they've set their sights on Isaac and his wife and future child.

Video of Sacrifice (2021) Official Trailer

The film was written and directed by Andy Collier and Tor Mian, with a cast that includes Barbara Crampton, Dag Sorlie, Erik Iundin, Jack Kristiansen, Johanna Adde Dahl, Ludovic Hughes, Lukas Loughran, and Sophie Stevens.

Sacrifice slithers onto VOD on Feb. 9, and on Blu-ray Feb 23.

And finally, it appears that Earwig and the Witch finally has a release date as well.

The latest offering from Studio Ghibli will be its first 3D animated feature production, as well as its latest film in four years. It's directed by Goro Miyazaki (From Upon Poppy Hill) and produced by studio co-founder Toshio Suzuki, with planning from Hayao Miyazaki himself.

Much like Howl's Moving Castle, the movie is an adaptation of a Diana Wynne Jones novel and revolves around a young girl named Earwig, who has no idea that her mother had magical powers. When a strange couple takes her in from the orphanage she'd been living in in the British countryside, she's forced to live with a selfish witch. Unhappy with this new situation, Earwig sets out to investigate her new guardians, only to stumble into a new world filled with spells and potions — as well as a mysterious song that may help her find the family she's always craved.

Video of Earwig and the Witch [Official English Trailer, GKIDS]

Among the stars lending their voices to the GKIDS-distributed project are Richard E. Grant (Doctor Who), singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens (Legion), as well as Taylor Paige Henderson as Earwig herself. Musgraves also sings the English-language version of the film's theme song, "Don't Disturb Me."

Earwig and the Witch will be available in select theaters starting Feb. 3, before streaming on HBO Max beginning Feb 5.