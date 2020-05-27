Watch: Blast off with the livestream of SpaceX's historic and star-studded Dragon launch

It's been almost 9 long years since astronauts were launched into the Earth's orbit from American soil. SpaceX and NASA are looking to make history today by sending a pair of space-farers (Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley) to the International Space Station via the famous Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida — flying in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon space craft. Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. EST, but major weather concerns may end up delaying it. Should it go through, however, it'll be the first instance of astronauts heading to space on a commercially-built rocket.

The event is available to view across multiple platforms, including the Science Channel and Discovery Channels. If you don't own a television, though, don't (as Douglas Adams would say) panic — you can still watch a livestream of the launch at the YouTube embed below.

Video of Crew Demo-2

"What the astronauts bring to the table is the crew-vehicle interface. What would work on orbit, what might not work on orbit, what would definitely work," Hurley said in a pre-recorded segment. "To be able to just have the entire, integrated team that's gonna support us getting to and from space station — talking together, working through the challenges that simulators typically throw at you. It's just been an incredible undertaking to see where we've come in just the last five years."

"My role on the Demo-2 mission is to make sure that we get this vehicle tested and evaluated, so that we can move on to more operational missions at the International Space Station," Behnken said. "We've got a lot of objectives onboard the vehicle that we need to accomplish to really make sure that it's good to go. We'll make sure all those systems are working during the test flight, so that the future missions will have them available, even if they don't plan to utilize them."

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine (both of them wearing face masks and standing at a distance) spoke with Behnken and Hurley ahead of the launch. With no audio, it is unclear what topics they discussed, but it's probably safe to assume the words "good luck" were uttered. The two astronauts were standing in their custom-made space-suits that are a far cry from the bulky costumes of the Apollo era.

Not long after, Kelly Clarkson appeared remotely to sing the national anthem.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (R) and Doug Hurley (L) walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space is exclusively airing on Discovery and Science as we speak. The three-hour special features special appearances by Musk; singer Katy Perry (after all, she did sing and co-write "E.T."); MythBusters' Adam Savage; former NASA engineer Mark Rober; former astronauts Mike Massimino and Karen Nyberg; active astronauts Jessica Meir and K. Megan McArthur; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine; and astronaut Chris Cassidy from the International Space Station.

“Everything SpaceX does feels like a science fiction movie to me," Savage said, speaking from his nerdy workshop. He added that today is so important because we all need stories, espeically during the pandemic, of humans coming together to do the seemingly impossible. Touching on Musk's hope of an eventual manned missions to Mars, he said: "I'm not sure if we're gonna get there during my lifetime, but I am sure that human beings will eventually colonize the solar system."

Katy Perry is (and you can't make this up) watching the launch on a retro television with giant rabbit ears from the late 1960s. The singer appeared on Space Launch Live, sitting on a fake moon with a sea of twinkling stars in the background. For all we know, she could've snuck onto the stage of a high school production of Peter Pan.

"We just wanted to pay homage to the '60s and all the incredible space travel that happened then, landing on the moon," Perry explained of her outdated TV set. She also touched on the streamlined SpaceX suits, saying: "I think they're absolutely elegant and beautiful and I agree they are the definition of the future now ... They look absolutely comfortable, they look like an incredible feat in engineering and I know that they're gonna keep these astronauts safe and tht is the most important part."

Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

So far, Olivia Munn, Lance Bass, William Shatner, and Mark Cuban are among some of the celebrities to send their well wishes to Behnken and Hurley.

IMAX is hosting its own watch party with astronaut Terry Virts and producer/director Todd Douglas Miller (Apollo 11). There are actually two events — one for the launch (today at 4:15 p.m. EST) and one for the docking (tomorrow morning at 11:15 a.m. EST). You can register for the events here.

This story is still developing...