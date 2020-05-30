Watch SpaceX and NASA's historic launch of the manned Demo-2 mission...again!

Space déjà vu! Here we go again, folks. After the manned Demo-2 launch was scrubbed on Wednesday due to poor weather conditions, SpaceX and NASA are taking a second stab at sending Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station aboard a commercially produced rocket (the Falcon 9) and capsule (Dragon Crew).

The Cape Canaveral-based mission — set to take place at 3:22 p.m. EST — will make history in two ways. The first benchmark is the fact that it'll be the first time in over eight years that astronauts have been sent into Earth's orbit from American soil. The second milestone carries even greater implications for the future of human space travel: If the mission is a success, then the government can begin turning over launch responsibilities to the private sector from here on out.

Should the launch be scrubbed for a second time, however, there's already a backup plan to try again tomorrow (Sunday, May 31) at 3:00 p.m. EST. Hopefully, all goes well and Behnken and Hurley will reach the ISS by tomorrow morning.

You can check out SpaceX's livestream of the launch below:

Video of Crew Demo-2

"The commercialization effort means we want everybody to be able to fly into space," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a small Q&A with NASA Communications member Derrol Nail.

"We want to establish a commercial environment in low Earth orbit, so we can focus on the hard job of exploring beyond our home planet," added Bob Cabana, director of Kennedy Space Center. "To establish that presence in our solar system beyond planet Earth; establish a sustained presence on the moon, get to Mars [and] establish a presence there. We can't do that if we're locked here in low Earth orbit. And commercial crew, with both SpaceX and Boeing, that's the beginning of a whole new era of spaceflight."

Behnken and Hurley are now suited up, as evidenced by a selfie with Bridenstine and Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard. As of right now, there's a 50-50 chance of favorable liftoff weather.

"What got us last time was the electricity in the atmosphere and, of course, today, there are, in fact, buildups," Bridenstine told Nail. "It doesn't look like there are thunderstorms at this time, but they are expected. The question is: 'When do those thunderstorms go away and when do those thunderstorms materialize, where are they located?' ... Given the fact that we are in late May in Florida, we have to take every shot we can get. It's not likely that in a couple of days it's gonna be any better than it is today, so we are a go for launch right now and we are hoping that the weather will hold up ... The trend is better today than it was on Wednesday."

The Dragon Crew hatch is now closed and the two-man crew settled in.

For those of you with cable plans, there are a pair of televised events you might want to check out.

First up, we've got ABC and National Geographic, which are airing an hourlong special, Launch America: Mission to Space Live, between 3:00 p.m. EST and 4:00 p.m. EST later today. Astronauts Cady Coleman (completed two Space Shuttle missions and a six-month trip aboard the ISS) and Christina Koch (made four spacewalks and holds the record as the female astronaut with the longest single trip in space) are set to appear for exclusive interviews.

“It’s very exciting to see Americans launching into space again,” Marc Burstein, senior executive producer of special events, ABC News, said in a statement. “It’s an uplifting story about the American spirit and resolve, heroism, innovation, and determination.”

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“National Geographic has such a rich tradition of supporting and celebrating exploration that pushes the boundaries of human achievement, so we couldn’t be more excited to partner with ABC News to provide exclusive access to the country’s top experts while delivering the most up-to-the-minute, breaking coverage of this milestone event,” added Geoff Daniels, executive vice president, global unscripted entertainment, National Geographic. “This is the perfect moment to remind viewers everywhere about the power of the human spirit and how science is leading the way forward.”

ABC and National Geographic will continue their coverage tomorrow morning as Behnken and Hurley dock with the ISS.

The second televised event comes via the Science and Discovery channels, which are hosting Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space. Featuring commentary from astronauts, engineers, and special guests, it kicks off at 2 p.m. EST. To prime viewers for the launch, both channels will air the two-hour documentary NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future at 12 p.m. EST.

Space Launch Live and Journey to the Future are scheduled to re-air at the same times tomorrow if the launch is canceled again.

This story is still developing ...