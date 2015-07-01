Latest Stories

Spectacular new NASA video spotlights epic exploding solar arc

Contributed by
Jeff Spry
Jul 1, 2015

Here's a humbling NASA video of the sun tossing out a stunning solar arc into the cosmos.  This dramatic event was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on June 18, 2015 over the span of four hours and demonstrates the awesome power of our blazing yellow sun. 

The brilliant flaring arc expanded into a coronal mass ejection (CME), which releases parts of the sun's mighty corona, composed of magnetic field and plasma.  CMEs hurl magnetized particles in a cloud out into space, which, after a few days, often react with elements in Earth's atmosphere to create shimmering auroras, also known as the Northern or Southern Lights, 

Have a sunscreen-free look at this luminous occurrence and tell us if you're impressed by the heavenly fireworks.

(Via USA Today)

 

 

