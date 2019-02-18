Latest Stories

Spider-Ham avoids missing lunch in new animated short clip

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Feb 18, 2019

Disney has Mickey Mouse. Warner Brothers have Bugs Bunny. Thanks to Sony and Marvel, will we soon add Spider-Ham to the list of iconic cartoon characters?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has an excellent chance of winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature next Sunday at the Oscars. Featuring “Spiders” from all across the multi-verse who band together to stop the Kingpin, it proves that “anyone can wear the mask.” 

That phrase couldn’t be more accurate when it comes to the web-swinging swine himself, Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham. Thanks to the upcoming home release of Into the Spider-Verse, fans can get another glimpse of Spider-Ham in action. Here’s a clip from the animated short “Caught in a Ham.”

Once again voiced by the always hilarious John Mulaney, A mad scientist lobster captures Spider-Ham amid eating a hot dog. Using his best cartoon escape skills, Ham easily subdues his foe. Oh, and how did we not notice before that the holes on his nose move with his eyes? Not that we needed a specific reason, but now we have one to go back and watch Spider-Verse for the hundredth time.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits digital on February 26th, and various disc formats March 19th.

