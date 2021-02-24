Not a joke this time! Tom Holland's third Spider-Man film finally webs an official title: 'No Way Home'

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are sticking with the "home" motif for Tom Holland's third cinematic outing as Spider-Man. Thank goodness, we can finally stop calling it "Spider-Man 3" and confusing it with the third entry in the Sam Raimi trilogy. No offense meant, of course.

The Jon Watts-directed threequel is officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's time to start wondering what those three words might entail. Will Peter Parker find himself trapped in another reality (courtesy of Doctor Strange) with no return ticket home? Will a different Peter or Spider-Man from another dimension (say, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or even Miles Morales) find themselves stranded in the MCU? No one can say for sure, but No Way Home implies that the upcoming movie will mark a point of no return for Marvel's beloved wall-crawler.

Here's the official logo art:

Sony Pictures

After all, there's no putting the genie back in the bottle once Mysterio revealed Peter's secret identity to the world at the end of Far From Home.

The title for the next installment was announced in a short, skit-like video in which fellow cast members Zendaya ("MJ") and Jacob Batalon ("Ned") poke fun at Holland's knack for unintentional spoilers. Just last night, Holland told Jimmy Fallon that after Endgame, he's proved himself trustworthy with keeping sensitive information under lock and key. All three actors pranked fans yesterday by posting a litany of phony titles on their social media pages.

Check out the announcement below:

Specific plot details are currently non-existent (production is still taking place in Atlanta), but it has been reported that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will be reprising their roles of Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2) and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), respectively. As such, it's no wonder why audiences are theorizing that No Way Home will feature the Marvel Multiverse in some way, shape, or form. In addition, eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that the whiteboard of rejected title ideas in the announcement video features several hexagons, which could be a subtle nod to the reality-bending hijinks of WandaVision. The Disney+ series will tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and while Holland has shot down rumors that Maguire and Garfield are coming back, we're still holding out hope that he's just developed a really good poker face.

"It’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," the actor said earlier this month. "You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh** who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to hit theaters Friday, Dec. 17.