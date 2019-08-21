Jeremy Renner asks Sony to return Spider-Man to Marvel as fans react to Disney dispute

This morning, Sony Pictures released a statement about its dispute with Disney/Marvel Studios over the live-action depiction of Spider-Man on the big screen. After a reported impasse over ticket sales and producer credit, Sony decided that Peter Parker (currently played by Tom Holland) would no longer be involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its head honcho, Kevin Feige. Citing that Feige's slate, which now includes Fox's comic book properties, is too full to accommodate a character that Disney does not own the screen rights to, Sony promised that it would still continue on the path set out for it by the Marvel Studios president.

Even with the narrative beginning to take shape, fans are still reeling from the major rift between both studios. As it looks like negotiations might really be over, much of the internet is grieving as if they had just seen Peter snapped out of existence by Thanos. The shiva has only just begun with many folks voicing their thoughts and opinions on Twitter. Thankfully, many of the tweets have helped soften the blow with humor.

While plenty of everyday fans have voiced their sadness, bewilderment, and confusion over the news, Jeremy Renner is the first MCU actor to speak up in defense of Marvel Studios remaining involved with the beloved web-slinger. Renner, who will appear in a live-action Hawkeye series on Disney+, wrote: “Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you…” Even Ryan Reynolds jumped on the bandwagon, joking about Spidey-Deadpool crossover we may never get to see.

Head below for a look at some of the best reactions on social media...