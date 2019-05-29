WIRE Buzz: Spider-Man: Far From Home getting 270-degree ScreenX treatment; more

WIRE Buzz! Get your WIRE Buzz here! Only 25 cents a pop! Just kidding, it's free!

For this collection of genre news, we've got goodies on the release of Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home, a fantasy movie coming to Universal that's based on a book that doesn't even exist yet, and a best-selling fantasy series has been acquired.

It was announced today that Spider-Man: Far From Home will be Sony's first foray into the ScreenX 270-degree panoramic conversion format, Deadline has confirmed.

“We are very excited to share Spider-Man: Far From Home with audiences around the world and have them experience the highly anticipated film expanded onto the side walls of the ScreenX auditoriums,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, the company behind the moviegoing experience that projects films onto the side walls of a theater in addition to the main screen. “Fans will be blown away by the immersive and visual experience of ScreenX and we look forward to bringing more of these exciting cinematic experiences to audiences in the future with Sony Pictures.”

Credit: Sony/Marvel Studios

Sony had previously partnered with CJ for turning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse into a four-dimensional 4DX experience with moving seats and other accoutrements. Far From Home will also be available in the same format.

“We couldn’t be happier in expanding our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to bring Spider-Man: Far From Home to audiences worldwide in the innovative ScreenX format,” added Scott Sherr, EVP, WW Theatrical Distribution of Sony Pictures. “We’re excited to give consumers a choice – an immersive experience that they can only experience in theaters. We trust the capabilities of ScreenX to offer a visual boost to the journey of Spider-Man, and we look forward to entertaining audiences through this unique and exciting cinematic technology.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters July 2.

Universal Pictures won the bidding war to Amari and the Night Brothers, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The live-action film will adapt B.B. Alston's debut novel, which won't hit stands in the United States until January of 2021, courtesy of Balzer and Bray/Harper. Nevertheless, early intel describes the book as "a middle-grade contemporary real-world fantasy centered on a black girl who goes on a journey in which she discovers her hidden powers."

Credit: Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Marsai Martin (Black-ish, Little) is expected to star in the main role and produce with Josh Martin, who founded Genius Productions with her. The MCU's Don Cheadle, as well as Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast, Wonder) of Mandeville Films are also attached as producers.

Garth Nix's Keys to the Kingdom series of novels is coming to film and/or television via Herschend Entertainment Studios, which acquired the rights to both mediums, according to Deadline.

The New York Times-bestselling books center on Arthur Penhaligon, a 12-year-old heir to the center of the universe known simply as "the House." For 10,000 years, unscrupulous beings known as "Trustees" have ruled over the universe and different days of the week. All of that begins to change as Arthur fights against each one across the series in an effort to save reality, protect the ones he loves, and fulfill his destiny.

Credit: Scholastic

The first of the books, Mister Monday, was released in 2003. The seventh and final installment, Lord Sunday, became available in 2010.

Nix is executive producing the adaptation of his works with Julie Phillips, VP of Herschend Entertainment Studios.