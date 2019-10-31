WIRE Buzz: Spider-Man Far From Home shows deleted J.K. Simmons scene; Lupita Nyong'o revisits Us; more

It's been a few months since Spider-Man: Far From Home closed out the MCU's sprawling Phase 3, but earlier today an extended scene was released online.

The scene is the full mock-webcast done by J. Jonah Jameson, once again played by J.K. Simmons, as The Daily Bugle has been re-tooled into an InfoWars-style fringe program for the Sony/Marvel production. While a snippet of the scene was played during the mid-credits scene of Far From Home, which not only framed Tom Holland's Spidey for the "murder" of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio but revealed Spidey's identity to the rest of the world.

Video of TheDailyBugle.net: EXCLUSIVE Spider-Man Unmasked Full Story Credit The Daily Bugle J. Jonah Jameson

After Jameson's usual gruff, hyperbole-filled tirade, he reminds his viewers to "like and subscribe," showing that the one-time newspaper editor has truly adapted to the digital age.

Simmons first portrayed Spider-Man's most vocal detractor back in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in 2002. He reprised the role in both sequels, as well as a number of animated Marvel outings, including Ultimate Spider-Man. It's even become so popular that Simmons has also popped up in character in shows like The Simpsons and Robot Chicken.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently available on home video.

(h/t Bleeding Cool)

Next up, Lupita Nyong'o has also reprised an iconic role.

The actress, who starred in Jordan Peele's Us earlier this year, returned to the character of Red for 'The Us Maze' at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Sporting the now-signature red jumpsuit and fingerless leather gloves, Nyong'o fully committed to a recreation of the chilling classroom scene in Us, to the delight of attendees.

Video of Lupita Nyong&#039;o reprises her role in Us at Universal&#039;s Halloween Horror Nights 2019

In Us, Nyong'o played Adelaide, a woman who goes to visit her childhood beach home with her family, only to have them come face-to-face with doppelganger versions of themselves. This includes, of course, Nyong'o's other role in the film, Red.

Halloween Horror Nights is running all the way through Sunday, November 3. If you're interested in tickets, you can check out their website here.

Finally, Marvel Comics is looking to celebrate the new year in a... variation of ways.

With the new year comes a new Marvel title, Iron Man 2020, and to make things a little more festive, there are a whopping nine variant covers of the premiere issue, featuring characters like Elektra, Black Widow, Hulk, and Star-Lord as they might look in the not-too-distant future.

You can check out a handful in the gallery below.