Spider-Man: Far From Home to get Labor Day re-release with more footage

In what's soon to be a beloved MCU tradition on-par with its post-credits scenes, Spider-Man: Far From Home is swinging back into theaters this Labor Day.

The film, which was initially released on July 4th weekend, is not only back in theaters to take advantage of the next (and last) big summer holiday, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it'll be packing four minutes of action-packed, previously unseen footage to lure audiences back into Peter Parker's globe-trotting adventure.

Spidey's obviously following Avengers: Endgame's lead here, which kicked off the summer movie season in April, and was re-released in June with a handful of new scenes. However, this news also comes on the heels of Far From Home's record-breaking announcement that it had become Sony's highest-grossing film ever, via Entertainment Weekly. As of Sunday, it just barely ousted Skyfall's $1.108 billion gross with $1.109 billion. That narrow gap will likely widen after the Spidey sequel's second round in theaters.

Other big money-makers for Sony include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Spectre, and all of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films from the aughts, though all these films fall short of the coveted billion-dollar mark.

While the standalone Spidey flick was clearly setting up our strong and sticky hero as the heir apparent Tony Stark's legacy, Sony struck gold with its Spidey-free spinoff Venom last fall (another one of Sony's top ten films). Now, with Morbius in production with Jared Leto as the titular living vampire, and a Kraven movie in some stage of development, Sony might have their own plans for the Wall-Crawler.

On that note, Sony also acquired Insomniac Games this week, the studio behind it's PS4-exclusive smash-hit Marvel's Spider-Man. Insomniac has a long history of working with Sony, developing titles like Resistance and the long-running Ratchet & Clank series. Since it hit stores last September, Marvel's Spider-Man had sold just over 13 million copies.

You can catch Spider-Man: Far From Home when it opens in theaters (again!) on August 29.