Latest Stories

The-Magicians-Season-4
Tag: Fangrrls
Qualice or Queliot? The toxic and ideal in The Magicians' biggest ships
Jack Bannon as Alfred pennyworth
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones Season 8 poster, Pennyworth casts Martha Wayne, more
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai
Tag: TV
Cobra Kai Season 2 sneak peek finds Johnny learning Karate Kid lessons
AriamandTilly
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery's best change has been spending more time with the crew
Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home LEGO sets hint at Hydro-Man and Molten Man as villains

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 21, 2019

When the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped online back in February, many people suspected the main bad guys would comprise the Elementals: ancient beings who represent the four basic elements of air, water, fire, and earth.

However, leaked images of the LEGO tie-in sets for the Marvel Studios/Sony co-production seem to confirm that these antagonists are actually Hydro-Man and Molten Man.

The leaked photos also show Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck/Mysterio and a jet built by Tony Stark. Check out all the teased sets in the tweet below:

Similar to Flint Marco/the Sandman, Morrie Bench (at least in the comics) was a cargo ship worker who became Hydro-Man when his molecular structure was altered by an experimental device being tested beneath the waves. This whole occurrence took place when Spider-Man accidentally pushed him into the water during a battle with the Namor the Sub-Mariner. After the accident, Bench turned into a being of living water, able to control one of the most fundamental molecules on Earth.

Molten Man (aka lab assistant Mark Raxton), on the other hand, gained his powers when he was doused in an alien substance from a meteor. Depicted as a being of fiery metal in the comics (not dissimilar to the Human Torch), Molten Man almost made Spider-Man miss his high school graduation.

Hydro-Man and Molten Man

Credit: Marvel Comics

Directed by the returning Jon Watts, the Homecoming sequel (confirmed to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame) finds Peter (Tom Holland) going on a Eurotrip with his friends over the summer. What's meant to be a carefree vacation turns into a mission to save the world when Parker is recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders).

Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) also star in the movie.

Penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters everywhere July 5.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: LEGO
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: Sony Pictures
Tag: Hydro-Man
Tag: Molten Man

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: Samuel L. Jackson
Nick Fury and Maria Hill
Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders will return as Nick Fury and Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Matthew Jackson
Aug 7, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Kevin Feige
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Avengers: Endgame Robert Downey Jr. Tony Stark
Feige explains why Endgame's title was kept secret, why the MCU's future will stay secret
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: Spider-Man
Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer
Nick Fury hijacks Peter Parker's vacation in first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home
Josh Weiss
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Venom
Tag: Tom Hardy
Venom in the Grocery Store
Venom may end up outgrossing some or even most of the Spider-Man movies
Don Kaye
Nov 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5