Spider-Man: Far From Home LEGO sets hint at Hydro-Man and Molten Man as villains

When the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped online back in February, many people suspected the main bad guys would comprise the Elementals: ancient beings who represent the four basic elements of air, water, fire, and earth.

However, leaked images of the LEGO tie-in sets for the Marvel Studios/Sony co-production seem to confirm that these antagonists are actually Hydro-Man and Molten Man.

The leaked photos also show Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck/Mysterio and a jet built by Tony Stark. Check out all the teased sets in the tweet below:

Similar to Flint Marco/the Sandman, Morrie Bench (at least in the comics) was a cargo ship worker who became Hydro-Man when his molecular structure was altered by an experimental device being tested beneath the waves. This whole occurrence took place when Spider-Man accidentally pushed him into the water during a battle with the Namor the Sub-Mariner. After the accident, Bench turned into a being of living water, able to control one of the most fundamental molecules on Earth.

Molten Man (aka lab assistant Mark Raxton), on the other hand, gained his powers when he was doused in an alien substance from a meteor. Depicted as a being of fiery metal in the comics (not dissimilar to the Human Torch), Molten Man almost made Spider-Man miss his high school graduation.

Directed by the returning Jon Watts, the Homecoming sequel (confirmed to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame) finds Peter (Tom Holland) going on a Eurotrip with his friends over the summer. What's meant to be a carefree vacation turns into a mission to save the world when Parker is recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders).

Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) also star in the movie.

Penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters everywhere July 5.