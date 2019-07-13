Spider-Man: Far From Home fans sleuth out hidden Mysterio sightings

Spider-Man: Far From Home has been out for a few weeks but fans have just uncovered how intricately the evil plot of Quentin Beck (Mysterio) was laid out. Some enterprising sleuths of the Marvel Cinematic Universe spotted several instances of Jake Gyllenhaal’s character peppered throughout the film.

** WARNING! This article contains major plot spoilers for the latest Spider-Man movie. You have been warned, dear reader. **

We are first introduced to Mysterio in Far From Home when he claims to be from an alternate version of Earth destroyed by the Elementals. Mysterio says he came to Earth-616 (the MCU reality) via "The Snap," Beck says he wants to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) prevent further attacks from the Elementals. Of course, we know now that was a bunch of malarkey.

We now know Beck is actually a disgruntled ex-Stark Industries employee whose evil plan is to take over Tony Stark's (Iron Man) weapons arsenal. Beck is able to manipulate those around him by creating illusions at will using the hologram technology we first saw in Captain America: Civil War. In turns out, however, that Mysterio, appeared long before he made himself known to Fury and Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

Enterprising fans recently spotted several instances of Beck appearing throughout Peter's European vacation. It's clear Beck was willing to go to great lengths to lay the groundwork for his ultimate goal of manipulating Parker into giving him the EDITH A.I.; a technology left to Parker by the late Stark.

One fan on Twitter cobbled together screenshots and behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the film. Using the powers of deduction, this fan realized Beck was pretty-much stalking Parker's every move. Below we can see Beck in Venice just before Parker buys MJ (Zendaya) the Black Dhalia necklace.

This fan could hardly believe it:

Gyllenhaal recently shared a post on his Instagram account along with the caption, "This isn’t just a sexy dad outfit. It’s my favorite look from Spider-Man: FFH 👀 closer🧢 #wheresbeck."

This all leads us to believe there may even be more sightings we're yet unaware of! Well, we have no choice but to head back to theatre and desperately hunt for a blue baseball cap.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly for compiling the previously unearthed appearances.