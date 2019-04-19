Nick Fury is Peter Parker's 'mean new stepdad' in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Once Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Spider-Man are somehow back in action after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it's back to business in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming, the erstwhile S.H.I.E.L.D. leader will be interrupting Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) summer vacation in Europe to ask for the wall-crawler's help in fighting element-based baddies like Hydro-Man and Molten Man. Just don't expect there to be any of the coddling that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) showed this promising hero from Queens.

“If Tony is like the supportive cool uncle, Fury's more like the mean new stepdad. Fury doesn't see himself in Peter Parker. Fury sees Peter Parker as an asset that he needs who is too preoccupied with a bunch of high school problems,” director Jon Watts told USA Today. “Part of my pitch for the very first movie was bringing Nick Fury in and making him the mean substitute teacher.”

So, it's basically the MCU equivalent of Miss Nelson is Missing, right? Seriously, though, is Fury's replacement of Stark a hint that Iron Man won't make it through Endgame in one piece? After all, he barely survived Infinity War. If that's the case, the only real Iron Man connection will be the inclusion of Tony's right-hand man, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), who's got the hots for Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). That being said, don't expect things to get too mopey because the dynamic between Parker and Fury is something you don't want to miss.

“You get to have this teenage James Bond character. Total world-weary Nick Fury and enthusiastic New York teenager Peter Parker gallivanting across Europe – what's more fun than that? You put them together and you have some good stuff," added Watts.

Thankfully, Peter and Fury won't be facing these obstacles by their lonesome, but will be receiving some help from none other than Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Is the classic Spidey villain really a good guy or just creating these threats via his great gift for crafting illusions?

Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Michael Keaton (Vulture), and J.B. Smoove (his role is unspecified right now) also star in the film.

Avengers: Endgame opens next Friday, April 26. Spider-Man: Far from Home swings into theaters everywhere Tuesday, July 2.