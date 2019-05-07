WATCH: SYFY WIRE reacts to the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

The beautiful thing about Marvel releasing three films this year is that we only have to wait about two months for the fallout from Avengers: Endgame.

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below!**

Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to wrap up the MCU’s Phase 3 movies by giving us a deeper examination of what happened after Thanos was finally defeated. Sony and Marvel dropped a new Far From Home trailer earlier this week, and now, SYFY WIRE is taking a deep dive into the preview's revelations!

First off, we totally appreciate the way that the Human Spoiler, Tom Holland, personally recorded a spoiler warning for this trailer. It almost makes up for the time he told a group of fans about Spider-Man dying before they could watch Avengers: Infinity War. However, Far From Home is very much about Spidey’s life after death. Half of the entire population was snapped out of existence for five years, including Peter Parker’s best friends and frenemies. Pretty convenient, eh?

But with Tony Stark gone, Peter is feeling the pressure to step up his game in the new MCU. That’s why Nick Fury came a calling, to put him on a new mission in Europe. More intriguingly, the impossibly handsome Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) claims that he’s from an alternate Earth as well. The trailer makes Mysterio out to be Spidey’s cool new mentor. But keep in mind, Mysterio is also one of Spider-Man’s oldest enemies.

Although there’s no sign of Miles Morales in this trailer, his existence was teased in Spider-Man: Homecoming. After the five-year gap, Miles might be around Peter’s age, and we could potentially see more than one Spidey in the MCU.

For more tidbits and analysis, check out our entire video! Spider-Man: Far From Home opens wide July 2.