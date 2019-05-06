New Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer drops the first clues about the post-Endgame MCU

In the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, audiences are introduced to Peter Parker’s new, wide world — and we’re not just talking Europe.

**SPOILER WARNING: As Tom Holland says at the beginning of the trailer: If you have not yet seen Avengers: Endgame, don’t watch this trailer or read this story.**

As of this trailer, we now know that Spider-Man: Far From Home, the web-slinging hero’s second solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will take place in a post-Endgame world. And most significantly (at first) for Peter Parker, that means his hero and mentor Tony Stark is dead.

“I don’t think Tony would have done what he did if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone,” Happy tells a crying Peter at the beginning of the trailer. It’s a good point, as Peter seems to be settling into his role as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. And that’s all Peter wants to be, despite the fact that everyone seems to expect him to be the new Iron Man. He wants to be a local hero and go on vacation with his friends and his crush. He is, after all, a teenager.

But as Nick Fury says in the trailer, “Bitch, please, you’ve been to space,” and a new ally needs Peter’s help. Enter Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, a superpowered person from an alternate Earth who desperately needs Peter’s help.

That’s right. According to Fury, “the snap tore a hole in our dimension,” tearing reality apart and creating an alternate world. Maybe more than one. Peter’s quick enough to call it just what it is: a multiverse.

While the multiverse is common knowledge amongst comics fans, the idea of multiple realities colliding wasn’t introduced in a big screen superhero flick until last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has the multiverse theory right there in the name. Spider-Man has long been a player in the multiverse, and Marvel Comics has long used its enormous, ever-expanding multiverse to make the unlikeliest foes and allies stand side by side on the page. That the MCU is finally, maybe delving into the multiverse is a huge indicator for what could be next.

Bringing on multiple realities and worlds to explore in later films would be the perfect excuse for the MCU to introduce a new host of heroes — both alternate versions of the heroes we already know and ones we’ve never seen before. Maybe even ones that have had their own movies in the past but haven’t been owned by Disney until recently. It’s kind of the perfect write-around.

That being said, it all hinges on whether Mysterio is actually telling the truth.

While Bruce and Tony’s snaps accomplished very singular goals — the former bringing back the vanished population and the latter vanishing Thanos and his forces out of existence — could the “snap” Fury is referring to mean one of theirs? Or is it Thanos’ original snap? No matter the cause, it seems reality has been split and created a sort of rift through which new allies and enemies can enter.

We say “enemies” because, as most Spider-Man fans know, Mysterio has never exactly been a good guy. In fact, he’s very much a bad guy. Just because Gyllenhaal has kind eyes doesn’t mean he doesn’t play a fantastic villain, and given that Spidey went up against another of his classic nemesis, the Vulture, in his first MCU film, it would make sense to introduce another one this time around.

But who knows? Maybe Mysterio really is telling the truth. Maybe he’s Peter’s next mentor. Maybe he operates in shades of gray. All of this is to say that the future of the MCU looks perfectly complicated.

We’ll find out more when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2.