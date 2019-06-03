Latest Stories

Spider-Man: Far From Home
New Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer asks who will take up mantle of 'next Iron Man'

Jacob Oller
Jun 3, 2019

If you’ve seen the trailers for Peter Parker’s next adventure as Spider-Man, this time heading abroad on a school trip, you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame — or at least don’t mind knowing some spoilers. Now its latest trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is wearing the tragic happenings of the latest MCU film on its sleeve.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio — who, in the comics is a bit of a trickster that sometimes sets himself up as a hero — hasn’t explicitly been revealed as the film’s baddie, but as he discusses superherodom with Spidey, it seems that he’s got his eye on replacing Tony Stark’s Iron Man in more ways than one. As both a mentor and the human protector of the world, could Mysterio be angling for the head Avenger job?

Check it out:

Defeating elemental monsters is one thing, but giving fans the same snark and fatherly moxie as Iron Man? It’s a gamble as risky as trying to pull one over on dedicated comic fans. And showing off those new Iron Man murals as Mysterio speaks isn’t doing him any favors.

That said, he’s not wrong. The world is definitely asking “who is going to be the next Iron Man?” Captain America has promoted Falcon. Who’s taking up Iron Man’s robotic mantle? With Spidey debuting multiple new suits in the film (and in the trailer, where fans can see the black stealth suit swing), this could be Peter Parker’s time to shine as the MCU moves into a new Phase.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will aim to replace Stark when it hits theaters on July 2.

