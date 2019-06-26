Spider-Man: Far From Home - What lured Jake Gyllenhaal into the MCU?

Marvel's Endgame may have concluded the stories of some of our favorite characters, but it's in this summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home that Phase 4 of the MCU is finally coming to a close. It's Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his journey through the loss of Tony Stark, his relationship with the suit, and hey! Maybe even a brand new mentor in Mysterio (played by MCU newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal).

In Far From Home, Peter and his classmates, including MJ and Ned, are headed off to Europe on a school science trip. Of course, it wouldn't be a Spider-Man story if Peter's luck didn't follow him across the globe. He finds himself recruited by Nick Fury and tasked with helping this new, other-worldly hero Mysterio take down a group of Elementals, hellbent on destroying Earth.

We asked Jake Gyllenhaal about joining the MCU, and what brought him to the world.

"For me it was like, I do love the world, I do love the movies, love all the characters in them, they move me, and I'm into it. They asked me about this one, I thought it was such an interesting character to play and I was in. It was that easy."

The film spends a significant amount of time on the relationship between Quentin Beck (Mysterio/Gyllenhaal) and Peter, and what that relationship means in the context of Peter's loss.

We spoke to cast members Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jake Gyllenhaal at the Spider-Man: Far From Home junket in London about the new world Spider-Man finds himself in, what it means to be in on the secret identity, and joining the MCU as a new member of the team — plus, the audacity of ghosting Nick Fury. How dare.