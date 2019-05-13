Latest Stories

You might travel Far From Home after seeing this Spider-Man flight safety video

May 13, 2019

Atlanta might let you fly to Wakanda, but if we’re taking a vacation to the MCU, we’re gonna want to have a hero on board with us. Thankfully Peter Parker is heading to Europe for a bit of a breather himself after the events of Avengers: Endgame wore everyone out (from being both 18-hours-long and emotionally exhausting) and he recorded a helpful video reminder.

That’s right, in support of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man (though we can’t be sure it’s actor Tom Holland under that mask) appeared in a United flight safety video to show how best to make an air journey — superpowered or otherwise.

Check it out:

At least Jacob Batalon’s Ned and Tony Revolori’s Flash Thompson showed up. The video even has a Stan Lee cameo, as the late Marvel legend has his photo in a frame labeled “Employee of the Month.”

Spidey lassos around and thwips some thugs, though he’s noticeably quipless — a strange departure from the typically blabbermouthed Parker comic and MCU fans know. Even Spider-Man has to bow to corporate tie-ins, it seems. Maybe this will lead to United reversing its policy on Comic-Con comic transportation?

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.

