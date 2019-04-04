Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Honest Trailer heads to the multiverse for fresh jokes

Our Spidey senses are tingling – many times over. Putting their typically sidesplitting spin on Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the folks at Screenjunkies have unleashed an epic Honest Trailer that not only pays loving tribute to the animated box office hit, but takes a page out of the story's multi-dimensional playbook.

As befits a superhero movie that successfully juggles a multi-verse made up of different Spider-People (or Spider-pig for that matter), the Spider-Verse Honest Trailer gets a nifty assist from not one but five narrators.

Video of Honest Trailers - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

It all starts with Screenjunkies' Traditional Voiceover Guy who, as he quickly discovers, pushes a random button in his booth and ends up summoning the voices of Honest Trailers in various alternate realities starting with Epic Geek Girl (who's "upbeat and emotionally healthier"). After he praises the combination of "jaw-dropping camera work and fever dream visuals," she takes satirical aim at Spider-Verse' s distributor, joking "Sony product placement is the one constant in the multi-verse."

Ain't that the truth.

As for the flick itself, the duo are all admiration for a "mold-breaking superhero story with the meta of Deadpool and Lego Batman… the heart of Superman" and animation the likes of which we've never really seen before. They are then joined by "The Epic Dungeon Master," "The Epic Telenovella Woman!" (she "puts the passion into Honest Trailers") and "Australian Voice Guy" and the five go about poking endearing fun at everything from Miles Morales' puberty problems and Nicolas Cage playing himself to the "sexy cat-lady version of Doc Ock" and the film's amazing ability to "keep all this manageable."

As the parody makes clear, this isn't your dad's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. It's a movie "that sounded like a terrible idea when you first heard about it, but ended up being so good we can't wait for more Miles."

We'd think Peter Parker(s) would definitely agree.